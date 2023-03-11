Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen says she and Biden agreed to dialogue on clean tech

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 02:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 02:21 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she agreed with President Joe Biden during a meeting at the White House on Friday to have a dialogue concerning incentives to the clean technology industry. Describing her meeting with Biden as "very good," von der Leyen said they agreed to work on giving EU-sourced critical raw materials access to the U.S. market.

Von der Leyen said the European Union welcomed the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act because it provides a massive investment in the green energy transition.

