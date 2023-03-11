US commerce secretary meets PM Modi

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had a ''fruitful meeting'' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The meeting took place on Friday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Raimondo, who was on a four-day visit to India, also met several ministers besides holding meetings with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Raimondo and Goyal also held the Commercial Dialogue on Friday.

''US Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondo had a fruitful meeting with PM @narendramodi yesterday,'' the PMO tweeted Saturday along with a photograph of the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)