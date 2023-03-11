Left Menu

Shah to address public meeting in Odisha's Dhamnagar on Mar 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odishas Bhadrak district on March 26, a senior BJP leader said.He will address the rally during his one-day visit to the state under the Pravas programme, state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar told reporters.During his visit, Shah will address a public meeting at Sainlapur in Dhamnagar assembly constituency, which falls under Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat. He had also attended several events in the twin cities during his two-day visit.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-03-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 19:41 IST
Shah to address public meeting in Odisha's Dhamnagar on Mar 26
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha's Bhadrak district on March 26, a senior BJP leader said.

He will address the rally during his one-day visit to the state under the Pravas programme, state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar told reporters.

''During his visit, Shah will address a public meeting at Sainlapur in Dhamnagar assembly constituency, which falls under Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat. Before that, he will visit the famous Akhandalamani temple of Lord Shiva,'' she said.

Shah will also hold a meeting with BJP workers at Dhamnagar before his departure to Bhubaneswar, she said.

In Bhubaneswar, Shah is scheduled to meet senior state BJP leaders and party legislators before returning to Delhi the same day, Samantasinghar said.

Shah had last visited Odisha in August last year. He had offered prayers at the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar and visited the Netaji Birthplace Museum in Cuttack. He had also attended several events in the twin cities during his two-day visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

