Outstanding feat: PM Modi praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Central Railway for achieving 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network, calling it an ''outstanding feat''.
Responding to a tweet by Central Railway, the prime minister tweeted, ''Outstanding feat. Compliments to the entire team.'' In its tweet, the Central Railway said it achieved a significant milestone with 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network.
