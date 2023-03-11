Left Menu

BJP holds rally in Mumbai North LS seat, Maha CM takes part

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:54 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held a rally in north Mumbai, which was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The rally in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat was part of the BJP's plan to have such events across the metropolis to reach out to voters.

Among those who took part in the rally organised by Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar were Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan, MLAs Parag Alawani and Mangesh Kudalkar.

Civic polls are due in Mumbai and several civic corporations in the state since early last year.

Shinde's Shiv Sena and the BJP formed the government in the state in June last year after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

