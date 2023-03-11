AIMIM chief urges Muslims to participate in politics to get justice

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Muslims to participate in politics to get justice and to evolve from being ''vote givers'' to ''vote givers.'' Owaisi, who was in Jodhpur for a day, has been exploring possibilities for his party in Rajasthan, which is up for elections in the year end.

''Muslims only give votes and do not take votes like many other communities such as Jat, Rajputs, Gujars etc. These communities have not only given votes but taken votes too and have solved many of their problems unlike Muslims,'' said Owaisi.

He said Muslims need to learn from these communities and build their leadership. ''Democracy is not just about casting your vote. You also need to participate in it. Only then you will be able to do something for yourself,'' he said. ''We want to offer Rajasthan a political alternative, where BJP and Congress are engaged in a musical chair game,'' he said. Owaisi said Congress government in the state has disappointed Muslims miserably, and referred to the murder of Junaid and Naseer in Haryana by cow vigilantes. ''Why did Ashok Gehlot and other Muslim legislators of Rajasthan not visit the families of victims when they could have done it instantly. It took Gehlot a long time to visit them and that too after we criticised them,'' he said.

Owaisi also criticised the BJP-led Haryana government over its handling of the Junaid and Naseer murder case and called one of the prime accused in the case, Monu Manesar, a ''Darling of RSS.'' ''Monu and all other accused are RSS-backed. Monu is the darling of RSS so there is no question of action against him. How can the BJP government of Haryana take action against him,'' he said. Owaisi alleged that Monu and his gang, with the patronage of RSS, are doing extortion, murders, terrorism and firing in the name of gau-raksha.

''They are a militia. Criminals are being promoted. I would not be surprised if Monu is given a ticket by the BJP in the next election,'' he said.

The Hyderabad-based leader also accused the BJP of trying to appease Muslims only to impress the Arab world.

''Had it not been so, it would have given the Pasmanda Muslims a status of Dalit. They have to just amend a 1950 presidential order,'' he said. Owaisi called Congress leaders arrogant, self-obsessed, and removed from reality.

''Congress is losing due to internal fights, ideological compromise. It has no strength and vision left. The party is altogether engaged in politics of opportunities and convenience,'' he said.

