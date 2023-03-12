Rajasthan govt to open five animal husbandry training centres

Rajasthan Government will open five animal husbandry training centres in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the opening of animal husbandry training centres in Sikar, Alwar, Nagaur, Bharatpur and Ajmer. Every year 5,400 cattle herders will get training in the centres. These centres will provide training to cattle rearers in new techniques.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 5.18 crore for opening the centres and necessary resources. As per the proposal, every training institute will have 3 batches of 30 cattle rearers every month. In this way, a total of 36 batches will be organized in a year and 1080 cattle rearers will be trained. In this way, 5400 cattle rearers will get training every year in all five centres.

The repair work of existing buildings and construction of new buildings for the training centre will be done at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore. Rs 18 lakh has been sanctioned for conducting training work at the centres and Rs 10 lakh each for necessary resources like furniture, audio-video advertisement, computer, photocopier, projector, TV, glass board etc. per training centre. Various schemes are being run by the state government in the direction of the all-around development of cattle rearers. Training centres will lead to better work in the direction of advanced and prosperous animal husbandry and employment opportunities will also increase.

It is noteworthy that in the budget year 2023-24, CM Gehlot announced the opening of animal husbandry training centres in five districts. (ANI)

