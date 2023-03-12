Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to open five animal husbandry training centres

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approved the opening of five animal husbandry training centres in Rajasthan. Locations are Sikar, Alwar, Nagaur, Bharatpur and Ajmer.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 22:27 IST
Rajasthan govt to open five animal husbandry training centres
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Government will open five animal husbandry training centres in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the opening of animal husbandry training centres in Sikar, Alwar, Nagaur, Bharatpur and Ajmer. Every year 5,400 cattle herders will get training in the centres. These centres will provide training to cattle rearers in new techniques.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 5.18 crore for opening the centres and necessary resources. As per the proposal, every training institute will have 3 batches of 30 cattle rearers every month. In this way, a total of 36 batches will be organized in a year and 1080 cattle rearers will be trained. In this way, 5400 cattle rearers will get training every year in all five centres.

The repair work of existing buildings and construction of new buildings for the training centre will be done at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore. Rs 18 lakh has been sanctioned for conducting training work at the centres and Rs 10 lakh each for necessary resources like furniture, audio-video advertisement, computer, photocopier, projector, TV, glass board etc. per training centre. Various schemes are being run by the state government in the direction of the all-around development of cattle rearers. Training centres will lead to better work in the direction of advanced and prosperous animal husbandry and employment opportunities will also increase.

It is noteworthy that in the budget year 2023-24, CM Gehlot announced the opening of animal husbandry training centres in five districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
Türkiye-Syria quakes: Migration chief hails ‘proud and brave’ citizens of Antakya

Türkiye-Syria quakes: Migration chief hails ‘proud and brave’ citizens of An...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023