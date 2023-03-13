Left Menu

Certain to win all 5 seats in 2024 election, only consideration is increasing margin: Pushkar Singh Dhami

I am certain that Modiji will become the prime minister again with two-thirds majority, Dhami said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-03-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 00:51 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said he was certain that BJP will win all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general election and the party's focus is only on increasing the winning margin.

Speaking here at the Namo App Virtual Meet, Dhami said he has not doubt that BJP will romp to power just as it did in 2014 and 2019.

''But breaking the previous winning margin will be a challenge and the party organisation is moving with a view to overcome that challenge. I am certain that Modiji will become the prime minister again with two-thirds majority,'' Dhami said. Asked about arrangement made for pilgrims ahead of the Chardham Yatra season, which will begin from April 22, the CM said the government is considering all stakeholders' suggestions and is also learning from past experiences to give pilgrims the best experience.

Dhami also urged the pilgrims to spend five per cent of their expense on buying local products, as appealed by Modi in his address in Mana village earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

