Left Menu

"The whole country is celebrating..." Pralhad Joshi on India winning two Oscars

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday, said that India winning two Oscar awards is a matter of pride for every Indian, and the whole country is celebrating the achievement.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 14:46 IST
"The whole country is celebrating..." Pralhad Joshi on India winning two Oscars
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday, said that India winning two Oscar awards is a matter of pride for every Indian, and the whole country is celebrating the achievement. 'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

Talking to ANI, Joshi said, "I am very happy and the whole country is celebrating. Those who have worked hard for this also deserve appreciation. It is a matter of pride for all Indians. For the first time at a time India has won two Oscar awards, I offer my congratulations to all". Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations by Opposition of "misuse" of central agencies against them, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "These are baseless allegations. The agencies are doing their job. They (Opposition leaders) even went to all courts still nothing happened, that itself means that there is a prima facie case in that".

He also said that BJP will consider a breach of privilege against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi gave such long speeches, but his mike is never switched off in the Parliament. Aspersions on the chair is never good, and it is ultimately breach of privilege. We will consider that also," Joshi added.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, over his remarks in London, and asked him to "apologise" before the House. "Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," he said.

The second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament began this morning after a month-long break. Both Houses adjorned for the day till tomorrow. Lok Sabha saw Opposition members protesting and gathering in the well of the House after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prahlad Joshi demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London.

The Rajya Sabha also experienced protests following Leader of the House Piyush Goyal's speech targetting Rahul Gandhi and his London remarks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023