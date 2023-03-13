Congress stages march against Centre’s ‘crony capitalism’ policy

Jharkhand Congress on Monday staged a march on the Raj Bhavan here, in protest against the Centre's alleged policy of `crony capitalism' favouring `big industrialists'. Led by Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur and state Congress legislature party leader Alamgir Alam, hundreds of party workers marched towards the Raj Bhawan from Ranchi's Morabadi ground. They staged a demonstration near the Raj Bhawan. Speaking on the occasion, Thakur alleged that people of the country are in deep trouble due to rising inflation, escalating unemployment and misgovernance. "As a responsible party, we are also worried about the free hand (given) to capitalists, friends of the BJP government, to loot the government treasury," he said. Alam said, "The people of the country want to know why the Prime Minister helped his capitalist friend to become the second richest person of the world and why is he silent over the serious international revelation against him?'' Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta also participated in the march. He asked, "Why the Centre is afraid to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into the issue of Adani group when it has a comfortable majority in both the Houses of the parliament." Another Congress minister Badal Patralekh said, "We want to know about the real owner of black money coming to India from foreign shell companies operating from tax haven countries." Reacting to Congress' Raj Bhawan March, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "Congress does not have faith in constitutional institutions. SEBI is probing the Adani episode and the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court. Still, the Congress is not desisting from playing gimmicks and drama." He alleged that the maximum number of scams took place during the UPA regime. "Did Congress launch any Halla Bol or gherao programme?" he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)