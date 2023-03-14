Left Menu

Spain urges Airbus to increase investment in the country, PM office says

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 02:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2023 02:22 IST
The Spanish government urged Airbus to increase its investment in Spain and intensify the country's participation in space programmes, the office of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a statement on Monday.

The statement comes as doubts are growing over the future of Madrid's remaining orders for the Airbus A400M troop plane, European defence sources said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

