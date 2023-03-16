Algeria names Ahmed Ataf as foreign minister - presidency
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 21:52 IST
Algeria has appointed Ahmed Ataf as its new foreign minister to replace veteran diplomat Ramtane Lamamra, the presidency said on Thursday.
Ahmed Ataf has previously served as foreign minister. The change will not affect Algeria's non-aligned diplomatic line, according to a former minister.
