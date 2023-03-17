Let truth come out in Amruta Fadnavis threat case, says Maha Congress chief Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday demanded a thorough probe into the case where an attempt was allegedly made to bribe and blackmail the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Designer Anishka Anil Jaisinghani was arrested by police on Thursday after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, should ensure a thorough probe is carried out in the case and the truth is revealed to all, said Patole.

''If the home minister of the state is not safe, how will common citizens be safe? Fadnavis is himself the home minister, he should investigate and reveal the truth,'' he told reporters.

Patole said he has asked the state government not to give permission for a programme of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri of the Bageshwar Dham in Vasai-Virar on Mumbai's outskirts on March 18 and 19.

''Dhirendra Shastri has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of devotees by making a statement insulting Sant Tukaram Maharaj,'' said the state Congress president and accused the religious leader of promoting superstitions.

Maharashtra is a state of progressive ideas, where superstition has no place, said Patole.

He said if Shastri's programme at Vasai-Virar is allowed, then people can be misled.

