Hyderabad building fire victims had come from villages hoping for better future

The victims, all in their early 20s, were employees of a private company which had its office in the complex, officials said.They were found unconscious by fire fighters in one of the rooms of their office and rushed to a hospital. He had promised to call after reaching his hostel, but the news of his death reached at midnight, a man who lost his son in the incident said.

The six people, who died in a fire at a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad here, had come from different villages and towns of Telangana in the hope of a brighter future. The victims, all in their early 20s, were employees of a private company which had its office in the complex, officials said.

They were found unconscious by fire fighters in one of the rooms of their office and rushed to a hospital. But they were declared dead and the reason for their death was asphyxia, an official said on Friday, a day after the incident.

The victims, including women, belonged to Warangal, Mahabubabad and Khammam districts of Telangana.

The parents and family members of the deceased were inconsolable as they recalled the hopes their children had for a better future.

Talking to reporters, the mother of one of the women killed in the fire said her daughter decided to get married after earning decent money for her family. He had promised to call after reaching his hostel, but the news of his death reached at midnight, a man who lost his son in the incident said.

