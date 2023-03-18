"No one supports O Panneerselvam, his opinions change every time": AIADMK's Jayakumar

The AIADMK's organization secretary and former Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday refused to comment on former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS)'s remarks on the upcoming election for the post of the Party's General Secretary, but said that no one supports OPS because he doesn't stand on his opinions. "The election process has started, and I don't want to speak about others (O Panneerselvam). No one supports Panneerselvam since his opinions differ from time to time", Jayakumar told the media.

Jayakumar also said that the news on BJP state president Annamalai about the AIADMK-BJP alliance came as a surprise because it was an inside-party topic and no final decisions were made. He added that whatever Annamalai said should be his personal opinion, and his party should be asked for comment. "We will form an alliance with whoever can agree with our ideals and accept our (AIADMK) leadership. Also, the alliance will be led by us," Jayakumar said.

AIADMK leader also questioned Panneerselvam's stand on former CM Jayalalithaa's demise, and said, "OPS says he will meet Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran. Sasikala is like a guru to TTV and OPS. It was OPS who raised allegations against Sasikala that she should be questioned on Jayalalithaa's death. But afterwards, he said he doesn't have any doubts about the former CM's death." (ANI)

