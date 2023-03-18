BJP is focusing on inclusive development, while Cong is busy repackaging Rahul Gandhi: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday said, while his party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was focusing on all round and inclusive development of the country, the Congress was still busy promoting dynastic politics with repackaging after repackaging of its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a public meeting as part of BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' ahead of Assembly polls in May, he said that Rahul Gandhi, unable to win elections, is alleging that democracy in India was under threat, on a foreign land.

''Before 2014 (before Modi govt) India was mired in corruption. There were scams like 2G, 3G, commonwealth among others, but today the country is among the leading nations of the world,'' Nadda said.

Addressing a public meeting here, the BJP president said, Modi has changed the political culture of the country, taking it away from Congress' corruption, commission, criminalisation, and dynastic rule. He has done it by giving thrust to development, with focus on ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and now Sabka Prayas''.

''Congress even today is encouraging dynasty politics, they are even today behind Rahul Gandhi, whether he is successful or not, his repackaging after repackaging is on. They are still focused on promoting family politics,'' he said, while claiming that most of the BJP leaders including Modi and Yediyurappa are from very ordinary families and are self made.

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, party's Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, State Ministers J C Madhuswamy and R Ashoka, among others present at the public meeting.

Earlier in the day, Nadda held road shows in Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli, as part of the Yatre.

Noting that Congress has been wiped out in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Nagaland and Manipur, Nadda said, after facing defeat in elections, Rahul Gandhi goes to England and says India's democracy is under threat.

''People reject you in elections by defeating you, and you say democracy is under threat, and that too not in India, but in England....one who cannot fight elections says democracy is under threat,'' he said.

Further accusing Rahul Gandhi of instigating America and Europe against India, the BJP president said, he is causing a threat to India's sovereignty, this is an insult to people of the country.

''Rahul Gandhi has to apologise to the people of the county....Congress and its leaders have gone mentally bankrupt and should be sent home,'' he added.

Accusing the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka of rampant corruption, Nadda said, while today under BJP new stories of progress and development are being written, with the State emerging as top destination for FDI, and has a leading position in innovations and startups.

He also urged the people to support BJP in the upcoming elections.

