Rahul Gandhi is derailed; Samajwadi Party losing public support in UP: Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said that the Samajwadi Party is nearing its end and the Bharatiya Janata Party will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections winning over 75 seats out of 80 in the state. Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian democracy in the UK and said that the nation including the people of Uttar Pradesh will "never forgive him".

"Rahul Gandhi is derailed. He does not know what he has to say. He says something wrong whenever he speaks. He said that it is unfortunate that he is an MP. If being an MP is unfortunate, then how can he talk about protecting India? Whenever he goes to a foreign nation, he maligns India. The people of India and especially Uttar Pradesh will never forgive him. We will win over 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said. "The people of the country know that due to the Prime Minister's efforts, the lives of the people have changed," Pathak added.

When asked about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, he said that no alliance between the opposition parties can stop the BJP's run at the Centre. "The alliance of the opposition would have no effect. The public support of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is nearly towards its end. The people of Uttar Pradesh will never like Samajwadi Party again," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here in an indication of an emerging front that is opposed to the BJP but would not align with the Congress at the state level. Akhilesh Yadav said that Chief Ministers of many states are trying for an alliance that will work together for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the name shall be decided later.

Akhilesh Yadav said Congress should decide its role. "Congress should decide its role regarding elections. CMs of many states are trying for a coalition that will work together. Telangana CM KCR is trying, Stalin is trying, Bihar CM and Mamata Banerjee are also there. The name will be discussed later for the coalition," Yadav told ANI. (ANI)

