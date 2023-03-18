Yechury questions Centre's reluctance in allowing JPC to probe Adani issue

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday lambasted the BJP-led government at the Centre for not allowing a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the alleged ''Adani scam'' and charged that it is to hide the nexus between the corporate house and Prime Minister Narendra Modi dispensation. If there is nothing to hide and nothing is wrong, why is the Modi government refusing to inquire into the scam? he asked. Charging that the ''communal corporate nexus'' that has emerged under the Modi government is actually together destroying the foundational pillars of the Indian constitutional order, he also said the worst form of ''crony capitalism'' has developed under the BJP regime. Yechury was speaking after inaugurating the culmination of the month-long ''Jana Jagratha Yatra'' led by party's state secretary M V Govindan here highlighting the anti-people policies of the Centre. ''If there is nothing wrong, why they are not allowing a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the said issue (Adani scam)? The JPC, according to Parliamentary norms, will be headed by the party that has maximum number of MPs which is BJP,'' he said adding that but still they were afraid of the JPC. Because, what is being hidden is the link between the corporate house and the Modi government and the truth of the crony capitalism, the Marxist veteran said. If anybody questions the PM or the government, then they are immediately branded as anti-nationals and that is the most serious thing happening in the country now-a-days, the leader said giving the example of the recent BBC documentary on Gujarat riots. ''If you are questioning the Prime Minister, you are questioning India...you are anti-national....Any question of Modi is anti-national and any question of Adani is anti-national.'' Like the country had given a reply to the slogan ''India is Indira and Indira is India'' decades ago, he urged the people to give a firm reply to Narendra Modi also in the coming Lok Sabha polls. India is neither Indira nor Modi-Adani but people of the country and it can be asserted only if this government at the Centre is removed from office, he said. Noting that removing the Modi government from office is of paramount importance to defend the Constitutional order, democracy and democratic rights of people, Yechury said that is the most ''patriotical duty'' of all Indians today. ''And that is the final test of Indian nationalism and that is the final test of whether we are for the interest of India or for enemies of the country.'' The Left leader also alleged that the four foundational pillars of the Constitutional order-secular democracy, economic self-sovereignty, social justice and federalism-are facing threat under the BJP rule. He claimed that there is much focus on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala as the BJP and the central government are well aware that it is the only non-BJP state government in the country that is offering an alternative model for development. There are a lot of false stories being spread to defame Kerala, but President Droupadi Murmu's recent words praising the achievements of the state in various sectors is the befitting reply for that false propaganda, he added.

