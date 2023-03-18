Following are the top stories at 9:10 pm.

NATION DEL61 PM MODI-CONCLAVE **** Hurt by success of India's democracy and institutions, some people attacking it: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the success of India's democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking it, in an apparent swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the state of democracy in the country. **** DEL50 PM-LD-INDIA-BANGLA-PIPELINE **** Modi, Hasina inaugurate Rs 377-cr diesel pipeline to Bangladesh New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated a Rs 377-crore pipeline to transport diesel from India to northern Bangladesh, cutting costs and reducing carbon footprint. **** DEL51 PB-4THLD AMRITPAL **** Punjab Police cracks down on radical preacher Amritpal Singh, supporters; suspends internet Chandigarh: A major police crackdown is underway in Punjab against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters over charges of spreading communal tension in the state. **** DEL46 JAISHANKAR-RAHUL GANDHI **** Troubled to see somebody drooling over China and being dismissive about India: Jaishankar attacks Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his comments relating to China during his recent visit to the UK, saying he is troubled to see the Congress leader ''drooling over'' China while being dismissive about India. **** DEL34 PM-LD MILLETS **** Millets can tackle challenges of global food security, bad food habits: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said millets can help tackle challenges of global food security as well as diseases arising from bad food habits as he exhorted farm scientists to work towards increasing the share of nutri-cereals in the national food basket from the current 5-6 per cent only. **** DEL62 RIJIJU-LD RETD JUDGES **** A few retd judges, some activists want judiciary to play role of Opposition: Rijiju New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday claimed that a few retired judges and some activists who are ''part of the anti-India gang'' are trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party.**** DEL47 JAIRAM-PARLIAMENT-LD INTERVIEW **** Don't see any 'middle path' to break Parl logjam as Oppn's JPC demand 'non-negotiable': Jairam Ramesh New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said he does not see a ''middle path'' to end the logjam in Parliament as the Opposition's demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue was ''non-negotiable'' and the question of an apology over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK does not arise.By Asim Kamal **** DEL45 CONG-ADANI **** Only way to probe Adani issue is through JPC, any other panel will be 'exercise in exoneration': Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday asserted that the only way to comprehensively investigate the Adani issue is through a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) with appropriate powers as any other panel will be reduced to an ''exercise in legitimation and exoneration''. **** MDS18 KA-NADDA-LD CONG **** BJP is focusing on inclusive development, while Cong is busy repackaging Rahul Gandhi: Nadda Chikkanayakahalli (K'taka): BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday said, while his party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was focusing on all round and inclusive development of the country, the Congress was still busy promoting dynastic politics with repackaging after repackaging of its leader Rahul Gandhi. **** CAL17 BH-OWAISI **** 'These people don't have it in them to take on BJP': Owaisi attacks RJD-JD(U) in Bihar Patna: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday repudiated allegations of becoming the ''B Team'' of the BJP in Bihar, where candidates fielded by his party have cut into ''secular votes'', resulting in the defeat of the ruling Mahagathbandhan. **** LEGAL LGD13 CJI-LD COLLEGIUM **** Collegium system not perfect but best available: CJI Chandrachud New Delhi: Not every system is perfect but this is the best system developed by the judiciary, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Saturday while defending the Collegium system of judges appointing judges, a major bone of contention between the government and judiciary. **** LGD15 DL-COURT-RIOTS CHARGES **** 2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of arson, attempt to murder charges against 19 New Delhi: A Sessions court here has ordered framing of charges against Faisal Farooq, the owner of Rajdhani school, and 18 others for their alleged involvement in a case of arson, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. **** LGD16 UKD-COURT-ANKITA MURDER-CHARGESHEET **** Charges framed against 3 accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case Kotdwar (UKD): Charges were framed against the three accused, including the main accused Pulkit Arya, in a court here on Saturday in the Ankita Bhandari murder case of Uttarakhand. **** BUSINESS DEL44 BIZ-RAINS-HARVESTING **** Unseasonal rains: IMD asks farmers of Punjab, Haryana & MP to postpone harvesting New Delhi: As unseasonal rains and hail are expected in the next few days due to western disturbances, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday advised farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to postpone harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops. **** FOREIGN FGN47 PAK-IMRAN-3RDLD COURT **** Pak court cancels Imran Khan's arrest warrant in Toshakhana case amidst clashes between his supporters and police Islamabad: A Pakistani judge on Saturday cancelled former premier Imran Khan's arrest warrants in the Toshakhana corruption case and allowed him to go home without indicting him, amidst clashes between his supporters and police outside the court complex here. By Sajjad Hussain ****

