Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference youth wing president resigns from party

The youth wing president of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference on Saturday announced his resignation from basic membership of the party.

Saleem Parray announced his resignation in a video message but did not cite any reason. ''I… resign from the basic membership of the JKPC (Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference)," Parray said. The District Development Council member from Sagam was appointed president of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth People's Conference last August. A JKPC spokesperson confirmed Parray's resignation and said he quit due to ''some personal family issue''.

