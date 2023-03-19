Jairam Ramesh slams Delhi Police over visit to Rahul Gandhi's residence

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday hit out at Delhi Police after a team led by Special CP (Law and Order) visited Rahul Gandhi's residence to seek information on the 'sexual harassment' victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh said, "It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn't they go to him in February?"

He also added that Rahul Gandhi's legal team will respond to the matter as per law. The Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi early on Sunday in connection to a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Talking to the media, CP Hooda said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on Jan 30 that during the Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims". "It is important for us to know whether there was any woman of Delhi who conveyed her message to Rahul Gandhi, this is a serious matter. There might be a possibility of the involvement of minors also," the CP added.

Hooda said, "Earlier on March 15 also we had come to meet Rahul Gandhi but were not able to meet him. Then on the 16th we came to Rahul Gandhi's residence and gave notice that we'll come today". "It is important for us to know Rahul Gandhi's side so that the victims can get justice," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made Delhi Police wait for hours when they went to hand over a notice to the Wayand MP seeking information on the sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir in January. ''On March 15, a team of Delhi Police team waited for three hours to give notice to Rahul Gandhi on his statement made in Srinagar regarding an alleged sexual assault with women. Even after waiting for three hours, Rahul Gandhi did not meet the police team," sources told ANI.

"Senior officers of the Delhi Police again visited his residence on March 16 to give notice to him which was personally received by him after one-and-a-half hours," they added. (ANI)

