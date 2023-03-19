Left Menu

Govt's aim to ensure last person in queue gets benefits of schemes: Haryana CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 18:41 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government's aim is to ensure that the last person standing in queue should get the benefits of the government's schemes.

Khattar said the state government is continuously working in the interest of the society.

Working with the spirit of 'Antyodaya', he said the government is committed to uplifting of the weakest section of the society and ensure that the last person standing in queue gets benefits of schemes. The chief minister was addressing BJP workers of six Lok Sabha constituencies at Samalkha in Panipat district, according to party statement.

He called upon party workers to work unitedly to take the schemes and achievements of the government to the masses.

''The state government has launched important schemes to strengthen the economic condition of the needy, farmers and backward classes so that their standard of living could be improved,'' he added.

''We had given the slogan of 'Haryana Ek- Haryanvi Ek' in the year 2014 to ensure uniform development of the state,'' said the chief minister.

''Today, Haryana is ahead of many states in the country on the path of development,'' he asserted.

The chief minister said the present state government works on one principle.

''The government has made a scathing attack on 3-Cs; corruption, crime and caste-based politics. We have adopted a zero tolerance policy to curb corruption. ''Corruption in the society will not be tolerated at all,'' he said, adding that the state government has also laid emphasis on education, health, security and self-reliance.

He said the central and the state government have launched several welfare schemes for the citizens.

In Haryana, eligible citizens are getting the benefit of every scheme sitting at home through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id scheme), he said.

