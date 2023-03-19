Cong cannot think beyond one family: Nadda at BJP event in Haryana

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday lashed out at the Congress, saying it does not have any ideology and cannot think ''beyond one family''.

At the same time, he said, BJP is a party with ideology, ''so we have to move forward by working with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'''.

''They (Congress) cannot think beyond one family,'' Nadda said addressing BJP's 'Shakti Kendra Samagam' at Samalkha in Panipat, according to a party release.

BJP workers of six Lok Sabha segments in the state were among those present at the event, which was also addressed by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP chief O P Dhankar.

Earlier in the day, after virtually inaugurating the 'National Youth Parliament' of his party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha being held in Chennai, Nadda had accused Rahul Gandhi of overstepping all bounds of democracy and said he should be sent packing ''lock, stock and barrel'' in a democratic manner. The Congress has become mentally bankrupt, the BJP chief said while alleging that Gandhi ''instigated'' foreign powers like the US and European countries to interfere in India's internal affairs by claiming that they were ''oblivious'' while democracy was under threat in India. At the event in Panipat, Nadda while praising leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the PM's leadership has raised India's prestige globally.

He advised the workers that even though BJP is the largest party in the world and the opponents also accept this, ''but we should not stop being satisfied with it, rather we have to work continuously to further increase the party base''. He expressed confidence that the way BJP is currently working in Haryana, soon the party will grow four-fold more in the coming times than what it is at present.

Nadda told the workers to take the schemes of the Modi government to masses.

On the occasion, he also mentioned several welfare schemes of the Central government for the poor and other sections of society, and said that the hard work of each and every worker of the party is paying off.

BJP in Haryana is eyeing to come to power again after the 2024 state assembly polls. At present, the 10 Lok Sabha MPs from Haryana also belong to BJP.

Earlier, in his address at the event, Chief Minister Khattar said his government's aim is to ensure that the last person standing in queue should get the benefits of the government's schemes.

Khattar said the state government is continuously working in the interest of the society.

Working with the spirit of 'Antyodaya', he said the government is committed to uplifting of the weakest section of the society and ensure that the last person standing in queue gets benefits of schemes. Khattar called upon party workers to work unitedly to take the schemes and achievements of the government to the masses.

''The state government has launched important schemes to strengthen the economic condition of the needy, farmers and backward classes so that their standard of living could be improved,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)