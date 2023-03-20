Nepal’s Dahal set to face parliamentary confidence vote

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was set to face a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday after his old coalition allies pulled out of the government over the choice of a new president, one of his aides said.

Dahal, 68, became prime minister in December heading a coalition with the liberal Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and royalists, who left the government last month amid differences over his support for Ram Chandra Paudel, a nominee of the opposition Nepali Congress party, for president. Paudel has since been elected as the third president of the republic of 30 million people nestled between China and India.

It is mandatory for the prime minister to face a vote of confidence in parliament after any ally withdraws support. Manahari Timilsina, an aide to Dahal, said the leader had the support of 10 groups and was expected to win the vote in the 275-member parliament.

"Consultations are continuing with other parties for the formation of a new coalition which is expected to be announced in a few days," Timilsina told Reuters. Nepal has had 11 governments since it abolished its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008 and became a republic.

The president is a largely ceremonial head of state.

