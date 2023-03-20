AP budget session: Proceedings resume after brief disruption on day 7

Proceedings in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly were stalled for a brief period on Monday amid allegations and counter-allegations by both the ruling YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members. Eliza, a ruling party MLA, said TDP legislators disrupted the House and did not let it function smoothly without respect for democracy and tradition. ''TDP MLAs manhandled Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, who hails from a Backward Class (BC) community,'' said Eliza about the developments on the seventh day of the Budget Session. He said TDP MLA Dola Veeranjaneya Swamy charged at the Speaker's podium and held Sitaram's hand.

YSRCP MLA Sudhakar Babu alleged that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu was the cause for the disruption, calling SC/ST Atrocities Act to be invoked on the TDP leaders who attacked them. Babu said the opposition leaders had also abused Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy. In a statement, the ruling party leaders said the TDP had made it an agenda to disrupt the House whenever it was convened in the past three years. Meanwhile, Naidu, the principal opposition leader in the southern state, said his party leaders were actually attacked by the ruling party MLAs. He called Monday the darkest day in the history of the state's Assembly and alleged: ''Shocked to see our MLA Dola Swamy being attacked in the Assembly by YSRCP MLAs…such a shameful incident has never happened in the hallowed halls of the Assembly before.'' However, the session resumed for business to transact after this brief disruption.

