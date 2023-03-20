Left Menu

AP budget session: Proceedings resume after brief disruption on day 7

He said TDP MLA Dola Veeranjaneya Swamy charged at the Speakers podium and held Sitarams hand.YSRCP MLA Sudhakar Babu alleged that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu was the cause for the disruption, calling SCST Atrocities Act to be invoked on the TDP leaders who attacked them.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-03-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 14:43 IST
AP budget session: Proceedings resume after brief disruption on day 7
  • Country:
  • India

Proceedings in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly were stalled for a brief period on Monday amid allegations and counter-allegations by both the ruling YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members. Eliza, a ruling party MLA, said TDP legislators disrupted the House and did not let it function smoothly without respect for democracy and tradition. ''TDP MLAs manhandled Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, who hails from a Backward Class (BC) community,'' said Eliza about the developments on the seventh day of the Budget Session. He said TDP MLA Dola Veeranjaneya Swamy charged at the Speaker's podium and held Sitaram's hand.

YSRCP MLA Sudhakar Babu alleged that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu was the cause for the disruption, calling SC/ST Atrocities Act to be invoked on the TDP leaders who attacked them. Babu said the opposition leaders had also abused Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy. In a statement, the ruling party leaders said the TDP had made it an agenda to disrupt the House whenever it was convened in the past three years. Meanwhile, Naidu, the principal opposition leader in the southern state, said his party leaders were actually attacked by the ruling party MLAs. He called Monday the darkest day in the history of the state's Assembly and alleged: ''Shocked to see our MLA Dola Swamy being attacked in the Assembly by YSRCP MLAs…such a shameful incident has never happened in the hallowed halls of the Assembly before.'' However, the session resumed for business to transact after this brief disruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023