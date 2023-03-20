Left Menu

Pulling down of Indian flag at London mission 'shameful': Delhi BJP leaders

There are some seditious agencies against India which, along with some people, are trying to defame India by carrying out such shameful incidents which we deeply regret, Sirsa said.The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader appealed to the entire Sikh community, especially those living abroad, to identify such anti-national elements and teach them a lesson.Singh said that some people are sponsored by Pakistans spy agency ISI which also funds anti-India activities.These people are defaming the entire Sikh community....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:48 IST
Pulling down of Indian flag at London mission 'shameful': Delhi BJP leaders
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Monday termed ''shameful'' the pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London and demanded strict action against those involved in it, according to a party statement.

Addressing a joint press conference, senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and its national spokesperson R P Singh those involved in the matter should be identified and given strict punishment.

''Those who defame India can never be Sikhs. There are some seditious agencies against India which, along with some people, are trying to defame India by carrying out such shameful incidents which we deeply regret,'' Sirsa said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader appealed to the entire Sikh community, especially those living abroad, to identify such anti-national elements and teach them a lesson.

Singh said that some people are sponsored by Pakistan's spy agency ISI which also funds anti-India activities.

''These people are defaming the entire Sikh community.... No Sikh can separate himself from the tricolour,'' he said.

The national tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistan slogans on Sunday.

Officials from the mission said the ''attempted'' attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying ''grander''.

India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the incident.

Meanwhile, several people belonging to the Sikh community gathered outside the British High Commission in Chanakyapuri here on Monday to protest the incident in London.

Carrying the tricolour and placards, protesters raised the slogan ''Bharat humara swabhiman hai (India is our pride)'' and said that they will not tolerate any insult to the national flag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023