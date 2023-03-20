Pulling down of Indian flag at London mission 'shameful': Delhi BJP leaders

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Monday termed ''shameful'' the pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London and demanded strict action against those involved in it, according to a party statement.

Addressing a joint press conference, senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and its national spokesperson R P Singh those involved in the matter should be identified and given strict punishment.

''Those who defame India can never be Sikhs. There are some seditious agencies against India which, along with some people, are trying to defame India by carrying out such shameful incidents which we deeply regret,'' Sirsa said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader appealed to the entire Sikh community, especially those living abroad, to identify such anti-national elements and teach them a lesson.

Singh said that some people are sponsored by Pakistan's spy agency ISI which also funds anti-India activities.

''These people are defaming the entire Sikh community.... No Sikh can separate himself from the tricolour,'' he said.

The national tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistan slogans on Sunday.

Officials from the mission said the ''attempted'' attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying ''grander''.

India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the incident.

Meanwhile, several people belonging to the Sikh community gathered outside the British High Commission in Chanakyapuri here on Monday to protest the incident in London.

Carrying the tricolour and placards, protesters raised the slogan ''Bharat humara swabhiman hai (India is our pride)'' and said that they will not tolerate any insult to the national flag.

