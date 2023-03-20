Tripura CM laments `non-cooperation' by state employees

Agartala, Mar 20(PTI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday claimed there was 'lack of cooperation' from government employees in the tate despite his party 'doing a lot' for the two-lakh government workforce.

The Chief Minister's assertion came in the backdrop of BJP's 'poor show' in postal ballots in the recently concluded elections. "The government has given a lot of benefits to the employees- from releasing DA to salary hike but the results tell a different story", he said during a programme to mark 'world oral health day' at Rabindra Bhavan.

In August, 2022 the government has released 12 percent DA to 1.88 lakh employees and pensioners in a bid to woo the employee- voters before the Assembly elections.

"The govt wants to stand behind you… How will it work if you don't want to stand besides the govt? The government is working with fullest transparent way. There might be views but I hope the employees will agree on the government integrity and sincerity for overall development", he said.

Expressing his anguish, Saha said despite doing 'lot of things', the government is not receiving cooperation from the employees. "We will identify who are behind the screen and introspect on the development (where people are) not extending cooperation", he said. Although the BJP has managed to retain power by winning 32 seats out of 60-member Assembly, its vodeshare has shot down from 44 percent in 2018 to 39 percent in 2023 ringing an alarm bell in the saffron camp.

Saha, whose winning margin has reduced from 5000 votes in 2022 by-election to 1200 votes in the Assembly elections, also said that the people in general shall recognise the government for doing every bit to make 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura' (One Tripur, best Tripura).

"Why are people afraid and what fear are the government employees driven by"? he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)