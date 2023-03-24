Left Menu

PM reaches Varanasi, to address 'One World TB Summit', launch projects

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 24-03-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday where he is scheduled to address the 'One World TB Summit' and launch projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore.

He was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP leaders at the airport here.

Modi will address the ''One World TB Summit'' being organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on World Tuberculosis Day along with Stop TB Partnership, a United Nations-hosted organisation that amplifies the voices of people, communities and countries affected by the disease, a statement said.

The prime minister will launch various initiatives, including the TB-free panchayat initiative, the pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and a family-centric care model for tuberculosis, and release India's Annual TB Report 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

