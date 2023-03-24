AAP makes bribery allegations against BJP MP, Delhi Assembly adjourned briefly

The Delhi Assembly's proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes around 12.30 pm on Friday amid uproar over the AAP's bribery allegations against a BJP MP.

AAP MLA Praveen Kumar alleged that the BJP is scared of the AAP. ''The whole country saw what kind of scam Adani is doing and yet no central agency is chasing him,'' he said. This led to an uproar in the House that further intensified when Kumar tried to play a purported audio of a BJP MP allegedly asking for a bribe for which Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked him if he had the clip on a pen drive.

Goel directed Kumar not to take names in the House and instructed him to first present the audio in a pen drive.

''If there is corruption by an MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) councillor, it will affect the MCD, which is funded by the city government. The corruption in it can be discussed in Vidhan Sabha without taking names,'' he said.

This led to an uproar in the House with the BJP MLAs opposing it, prompting the speaker to adjourn the House for 30 minutes.

