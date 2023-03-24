Left Menu

AAP makes bribery allegations against BJP MP, Delhi Assembly adjourned briefly

The corruption in it can be discussed in Vidhan Sabha without taking names, he said.This led to an uproar in the House with the BJP MLAs opposing it, prompting the speaker to adjourn the House for 30 minutes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 12:56 IST
AAP makes bribery allegations against BJP MP, Delhi Assembly adjourned briefly
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly's proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes around 12.30 pm on Friday amid uproar over the AAP's bribery allegations against a BJP MP.

AAP MLA Praveen Kumar alleged that the BJP is scared of the AAP. ''The whole country saw what kind of scam Adani is doing and yet no central agency is chasing him,'' he said. This led to an uproar in the House that further intensified when Kumar tried to play a purported audio of a BJP MP allegedly asking for a bribe for which Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked him if he had the clip on a pen drive.

Goel directed Kumar not to take names in the House and instructed him to first present the audio in a pen drive.

''If there is corruption by an MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) councillor, it will affect the MCD, which is funded by the city government. The corruption in it can be discussed in Vidhan Sabha without taking names,'' he said.

This led to an uproar in the House with the BJP MLAs opposing it, prompting the speaker to adjourn the House for 30 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023