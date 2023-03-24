Left Menu

UP moving from hopelessness to hope under BJP govt: PM Modi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:40 IST
UP moving from hopelessness to hope under BJP govt: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh is rising from the earlier hopelessness towards a state of hope and aspiration under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Modi was addressing a public meeting shortly after laying foundation stones and launching 28 development projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. Earlier, he had addressed the 'One World TB Summit' on World TB Day.

