UP moving from hopelessness to hope under BJP govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh is rising from the earlier hopelessness towards a state of hope and aspiration under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Modi was addressing a public meeting shortly after laying foundation stones and launching 28 development projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. Earlier, he had addressed the 'One World TB Summit' on World TB Day.

