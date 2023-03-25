Left Menu

Maha: Opposition walks out over Rahul poster issue; resolution on Marathwada Mukti Sangram in next session

The Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday staged a walkout accusing the Speaker of delaying action against members who hit a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with footwear on the legislature premises.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 12:55 IST
Maha: Opposition walks out over Rahul poster issue; resolution on Marathwada Mukti Sangram in next session
Rahul Gandhi in Alwar on Monday (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday staged a walkout accusing the Speaker of delaying action against members who hit a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with footwear on the legislature premises. Speaker Rahul Narvekar said he needs to take Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe into confidence while preparing guidelines for members’ conduct at the legislature and in the House. Narvekar urged the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour to proceed. As the House assembled for the day, Congress’ Ashok Chavan raised the issue. He was supported by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat and many more members. Lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had on Thursday hit the poster of Gandhi with footwear on the stairs of the legislature complex here for his alleged remarks against Savarkar. Gandhi has been repeatedly targeting Savarkar, they said. During the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in November last year, Gandhi had allegedly claimed that the Hindutva ideologue helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear. Thorat called the incident of slapping Gandhi's poster with footwear unfortunate. “You should remember that it has happened during your tenure and the decision you give will have a far-reaching impact on legislature proceedings,” Thorat said, asserting that he expects the chair to be unbiased. Nationalist Congress Party member Jayant Patil asked the Speaker to adjourn the House proceedings and give his ruling after consulting the deputy chairperson of the Upper House. When Narvekar told the Opposition that sporting black bands in the House was not in accordance with legislative norms, Patil said it was a sign of their protest. He then said they were walking out in protest. On Friday, the Congress had demanded that the treasury bench members who hit Gandhi’s poster with footwear be suspended from the House. Responding to the demand, Speaker Narvekar said he had sought a report on the developments in the legislature complex and would also get the video footage of the incident. Earlier on Saturday, which is the last day of the ongoing Budget Session, Ashok Chavan lamented that a resolution to mark the 75th anniversary of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram (Marathwada Liberation Day) was not taken up despite being discussed by the business advisory committee. BJP’s Haribhau Bagade supported Chavan on this. Congress’ Nana Patole demanded a special session of the legislature to mark the occasion. Chavan said the 75th-year celebrations began in September last year and nearly three months have passed in the new year. Still, there is no resolution in the legislature to mark the occasion and pay homage to the freedom fighters, he said. Narvekar said he would convene a meeting of all group leaders before the Monsoon Session and a resolution will be moved in the first week of the next session. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said a Cabinet sub-committee has been formed to plan and arrange the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram. The Marathwada Mukti Sangram is celebrated on September 17 to mark the anniversary of Marathwada’s integration with India when the Indian Army liberated the state of Hyderabad and defeated the Nizam on September 17 1948, thirteen months after India got independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023