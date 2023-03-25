Unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi not accepting court's verdict: Meghalaya CM

Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-03-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 20:00 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said it was unfortunate that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was ''not accepting'' the Gujarat court's verdict convicting him in a defamation case.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he said Gandhi not only insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the entire OBC community.

''It was unfortunate that Gandhi was not accepting the court's verdict and the rules of the Election Commission,'' he said.

Gandhi should accept the court's ruling rather than attacking Modi, he added.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala, a day after the Surat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark, ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?'' Sangma said Gandhi should apologise for his statement, and focus on course correction rather than challenging the prime minister.

''The Congress faced a difficult situation in 2014 and 2019, and the present situation would further impact the Congress in the 2024 elections,'' he said.

