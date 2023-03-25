Cong holds demonstration in Thane against Rahul's disqualification, BJP-Sena stage counter-protests

Left Menu

The Congress on Saturday held a protest in Maharashtras Thane city against Rahul Gandhis conviction in a defamation case and his disqualification as an MP, while the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held separate demonstrations over his remark that allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Other Backward Class OBC.Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, nearly 24 hours after a court in Gujarats Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 21:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Congress on Saturday held a protest in Maharashtra's Thane city against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case and his disqualification as an MP, while the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held separate demonstrations over his remark that allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Other Backward Class (OBC).

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, nearly 24 hours after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The protest was held near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Thane city led by Congress' city unit president Vikrant Chavan. The protesters carried placards and banners and shouted slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NCP also put up huge banners at several locations saying the country will not tolerate the politics of revenge. The banners carry huge pictures of Gandhi during Bharat Jodo yatra.

After some time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers staged a protest at the same venue, near the Ambedkar statue, against Gandhi. Former party corporator Milind Patankar led the protest, in which they said that Gandhi must undergo jail term in the case.

The Shiv Sena held a protest march nearby, which was led by former mayor and spokesman Naresh Mhaske. Party workers raised slogans against Gandhi during the 'morcha'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

