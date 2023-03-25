Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2023 02:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:17 IST
Mamata congratulates pugilist on gold medal win
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated pugilist Saweety Boora on winning gold in the Women's World Boxing Championships, defeating her Chinese opponent.

Banerjee said that the Haryana boxer's feat has made the entire country proud.

''Congratulations @saweetyboora. You have made the entire nation proud by winning the Gold Medal in the 81 kg category final at Women's World Boxing Championships. Wishing you the very best in all your future endeavors,'' Banerjee tweeted.

Boora defeated Wang Lina of China in the 81kg category to bag India's second gold medal at the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships, being held in New Delhi.

