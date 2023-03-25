Left Menu

Israeli Defence Minister to make special statement at 1840 GMT, his office says

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 03:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:50 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday he plans to deliver a special statement at 8:40 p.m. (1840 GMT).

Gallant was set to call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt legislation for a contested judicial overhaul after discussing its impact on national security with him on Thursday, Israel's N12 News said.

