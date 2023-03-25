Left Menu

Maha: Ajit Pawar slams govt for absence of ministers during budget session

Many times the concerned ministers were not even present during discussions, he said.Pawar, meanwhile, also said that questions on many issues remained unanswered, such as the Rs 500 crore scam in the publicity and information department, and Rs 7,700 crore scam in the relief and rehabilitation department.The government has not revoked the suspension of many works in the constituencies of opposition MLAs despite an assurance during the winter session, he claimed.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Saturday criticized the Eknath Shinde-led government over the absence of ministers during the budget session. The Nationalist Congress Party leader, along with leaders of the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) which are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, addressed a press conference after the budget session concluded earlier in the day.

“There was absence of ministers in the House, their participation was not seen. When we were in power, if the concerned cabinet minister was not present, the minister of state in charge of that department would take over,'' Pawar said. “This time around, when discussion was about a certain department, the minister of another department would remain present,” Pawar said. Pawar had been highly critical of absence of ministers during this session, and had raised the issue even in the previous winter session. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray said no one trusts the Shinde-led government. Many times the concerned ministers were not even present during discussions, he said.

Pawar, meanwhile, also said that questions on many issues remained unanswered, such as the Rs 500 crore `scam' in the publicity and information department, and Rs 7,700 crore `scam' in the relief and rehabilitation department.

The government has not revoked the suspension of many works in the constituencies of opposition MLAs despite an assurance during the winter session, he claimed. The government was yet to announce any concrete plan for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Marathwada liberation struggle, the NCP leader said.

Marathwada in central Maharashtra was once a part of the princely state of Hyderabad. Pawar also targeted the government over agrarian distress due to unseasonal rains, employees' strike for Old Pension Scheme and for `not giving enough money' to Anganwadi workers. The NCP leader also spoke about paper leaks in board examinations and demands of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) candidates. State Congress president Nana Patole said the Shinde government was the ''most cruel and deaf government'' in Maharashtra's history. Eleven farmers have committed suicide in the constituency of agriculture minister Abdul Sattar alone, he claimed.

