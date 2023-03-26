Rahul Gandhi disrespected Savarkar: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday hit out at the Congress leader saying that former Wayanad MP had "insulted" the OBC community. "Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years and was disqualified. He took Modiji's name and insulted the OBC community," Sawant said while talking to ANI.

He further said that the court order to sentence imprisonment to Rahul Gandhi to two years is "correct". "Court's order is correct. He has a habit to lie, he insulted our democracy abroad and also disrespected Savarkar," Goa CM said.

Rahul Gandhi said that he was not Veer Savarkar and that he will not apologise. Addressing a press conference in the national capital a day after he was convicted in a defamation case and subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha, Gandhi said "My name in not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone." On Friday, Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

He further stated that he is not scared of going to prison and that his disqualification from Parliament was aimed at distracting people from the Adani issue. He alleged that the BJP-led central government is allegedly protecting businessman Gautam Adani, who has been accused of stock manipulation"Moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 crore in Adani shell firms. I will keep asking the question," the former Wayanad MP said. "Why is the BJP-led centre is allegedly protecting the businessman Gautam Adani? Kyuki aap hi Adani ho," he alleged. Gandhi added, "Whole game of disqualification, allegations by ministers is aimed at distracting people from Adani issue."He also alleged that the Prime Minister was scared of the "next speech that is going to come on Adani". "I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification," Rahul Gandhi said.

In April 2019, he made the remark "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

The Congress party on Friday came down heavily at the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, calling it a "strangulation of democracy" while exuding confidence that the disqualification will be revoked through a stay on his conviction by a higher court. However, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government was scared of his questions on Adani and that democracy was under attack.

Stating that he was not scared of threats, disqualification and prison sentences, Rahul Gandhi said that he will not "back down" from asking questions on the Adani stocks issue. He was addressing his first press conference after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

While addressing the media persons, Gandhi said, "This is the whole drama that is been orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from the simple question- Who's Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani's shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications or prison sentences." He stated, "I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this."

The Congress leader stated, "I will keep asking questions on the Adani issue, they cannot scare me by disqualification or putting me in jail. I won't back down." He alleged that his speech made in Parliament was expunged, and he had later written a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)