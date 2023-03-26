"It is not Satyagraha, it is Duragraha": BJP's Poonawalla hits at Congress

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday hit out at the Congress and said the "Sankalp Satyagraha'" launched by the party is in fact a "Duragraha" against Other Backward Class (OBCs) and courts of this country. Poonawalla said that the Satyagraha launched by Congress on Sunday to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi reflects their "Duragraha" for courts and for the constitution. "Because it was a court that convicted Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case," he said.

He added that it was also against the Sikh community by allowing 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler to be part of the Satyagraha. Former Congress MP and 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler joined the Congress protest at Raj Ghat, where the party is carrying out 'Sankalp Satyagraha' against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress is holding Sankalp Satyagraha at Raj Ghat. Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Raj Ghat for the protest on Sunday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal and several other party leaders also joined the protest. "Time and again Congress was rubbing salt into the wounds of the Sikh community," Poonawalla said.

He claimed that Tytler was being patronised by Congress during MCD elections and Bharat Jodo Yatra too. Poonawalla said that Mahatma Gandhi fought to unite India whereas Rahul Gandhi insulted the nation, the poor, weaker communities and OBC samaj.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark. The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)