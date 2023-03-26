Left Menu

TN Cong holds statewide protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Alagiri said there would be more protests including rail roko and street-corner propaganda meetings to make it a peoples movement against the autocratic Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said the post of Member of Parliament was given to Gandhi by the people and it was taken away from him by individuals by citing rules and the Congress leader is prepared to face it by going to the peoples court and judiciary.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 16:13 IST
TN Cong holds statewide protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Sunday held statewide protest opposing the disqualification of their leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP and the party said more protests would follow to make it a people's movement against the BJP-led Centre.

TNCC president K S Alagiri, who led the protest in Cuddalore termed Gandhi's disqualification an act of injustice and political vendetta. The disqualification is a deliberate attempt to avoid Gandhi from raking up Adani issue inside Parliament. Alagiri said there would be more protests including rail roko and street-corner propaganda meetings to make it a people's movement against the 'autocratic' Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.

Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said the post of Member of Parliament was given to Gandhi by the people and it was taken away from him by ''individuals'' by citing rules and the Congress leader is prepared to face it by going to the people's court and judiciary. The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by the Congress party became a people's movement and after witnessing its success, the BJP was frightened and its outcome was disqualification of Gandhi.

This is opposed even by leaders who are not aligned with the party, the TNCC chief said and referred to leaders including Trinamool Congress top leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The opposition from such leaders to disqualification echoed the people's view. ''He (Centre/Prime Minister Narendra Modi) set a trap for the Congress party and Modi has got trapped in it and he does not know the way out.'' ''Autocrats'' the world over have the tendency to do anything they want if they face defeat after defeat, he said and added that he expected more such action by the ruling dispensation at the Centre against opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023