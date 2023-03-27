Netanayhu government survives no-confidence vote in parliament
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 14:35 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition government on Monday survived a no-confidence motion filed by the opposition in protest at its judicial overhaul plan.
The motion failed by a vote of 59-53, the Knesset speaker said.
