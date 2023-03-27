Puducherry Cong observes fast condemning disqualification of Rahul Gandhi
- India
Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee cadres observed a day-long fast at Anna Thidal in the neighbouring Odiansalai here on Monday protesting against disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi as member of Parliament.
PPCC leader A V Subramanian, former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, office bearers of the PPCC, the two legislators of the party M Vaithianathan and Ramesh Parambath were among those who participated. DMK opposition leader R Siva, party legislators A M H Nazeem, R Senthilkumar, Annibal Kennedy, L Sampath and Naga Thiagarajan and the leaders of the alliance parties also participated in the agitation and spoke condemning the disqualification of Gandhi.
Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat Court on March 23 in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his ''Modi surname'' remark.
A day later, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that his disqualification was effective from the day of his conviction.
