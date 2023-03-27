Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL52 PAR-RAHUL-LD BUNGALOW **** Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22 New Delhi: Disqualified Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi was on Monday asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22, official sources said on Monday. **** DEL53 LD PURI-RAHUL **** Hardeep Puri makes disparaging remarks against Rahul Gandhi, Congress says comment 'reveals character' New Delhi: The political discourse hit a new low on Monday with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri making disparaging remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi and the Congress paying him back in the same coin, saying such comments ''reveal the character'' of new entrants to the BJP. **** DEL48 SC-LD BILKIS **** Bilkis Bano case: SC asks if uniform standards were applied while granting remission to 11 convicts New Delhi: Terming Bilkis Bano's gangrape and murder of her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots as a ''horrendous'' act, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat government whether uniform standards, as followed in other cases of murder, were applied while granting remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis case. **** PAR13 PAR-LD BUDGET **** Parliament completes Budgetary exercise for FY24 amid din New Delhi: Parliamentary approval for the Budget for 2023-24 was on Monday completed after Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill with a fresh amendment and Rajya Sabha gave its nod to all the three related legislations without any debate amid continuing din over the Adani issue. **** DEL14 RAHUL-ADANI **** Why no investigation into Adani issue, why so much of fear: Rahul targets PM Modi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why there was no investigation into the investment of people's retirement fund in the Adani group even after various allegations were levelled against the firm. **** DEL42 PB-AMRITPAL **** Another aide detained under NSA, fresh Amritpal Singh photo surfaces Chandigarh: A new picture of Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced Monday on social media as another close associate of the radical preacher was detained under the stringent National Security Act. **** MDS12 KA-SC RESERVATION-2ND-LD AGITATION **** Prohibitory orders clamped in Karnataka town after Banjara community stages protest over quota issue Shivamogga: Agitating members of the Banjara community on Monday targeted BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's house in Shikaripura town of this district and resorted to stone-pelting, injuring some policemen during a protest against the internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) announced by the state Government. **** BOM17 MH-RAHUL-SAVARKAR-SAAMANA **** Attacks on Savarkar will reduce people's sympathy over disqualification, Sena reminds Rahul Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on freedom fighter V D Savarkar will lead to ebbing of sympathy he has gained due to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP. **** MDS14 KA-BJP MLA-LD ARREST **** BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested after his bail plea in graft case rejected by K'taka HC Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police arrested BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa hours after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail petition in a bribery case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Monday. **** DEL36 UP-ATIQ-JAIL **** Police cavalcade with gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed reaches Naini Jail in UP's Prayagraj Prayagraj (UP): Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was brought to the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh Monday evening amid tight security arrangements. **** DEL29 TMC-OPPOSITION **** TMC MPs attend Congress-led opposition meeting, protest on Adani issue New Delhi: In a rare display of unity, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday attended a Congress-led opposition strategy meeting and was also part of the protest against the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP. **** DEL54 RJ-DOCTORS-LD RALLY **** Rajasthan: Private doctors take out rally in protest against Right to Health Bill Jaipur: Private doctors protesting against the Rajasthan Right to Heath Bill took out a massive rally in Jaipur on Monday in a show of strength and to press their demand for its withdrawal, and threatened that their hospitals will not be part of any state healthcare scheme in the future. **** LEGAL LGD24 SC-LD KAVITHA **** No interim relief for BRS leader K Kavitha from SC against ED summons, plea tagged with pending cases, to be heard after 3 weeks New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha on Monday failed to get any interim relief from the Supreme Court on her plea, seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, and tagged her petition with others. **** LGD19 SC-MARRIAGE AGE **** SC dismisses plea seeking uniform minimum age of marriage for men and women New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a uniform minimum age of 21 years for marriage for both men and women, saying that it will amount to directing Parliament to make a law to fix the age. **** FOREIGN FGN62 NEPAL-INDIA-2NDLD AMRITPAL **** Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country Kathmandu: Nepal on Monday put fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in the country, on its surveillance list after India requested it not to allow him to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.By Shirish B Pradhan ****

