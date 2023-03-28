Left Menu

Delhi assembly adjourned briefly amid noisy scenes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 13:18 IST
Delhi assembly adjourned briefly amid noisy scenes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned for 15 minutes Tuesday afternoon, amid noisy arguments between AAP and BJP members over the issue of corruption.

The arguments broke out when the assembly started a discussion on ''financial loss to Union Government exchequer and public due to a private company and no enquiry being conducted by Union government in this regard.'' Starting the discussion, AAP MLA Madan Lal alleged crores of rupees of Delhi were ''looted''.

BJP legislators demanded Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for a discussion over the alleged corruption in different departments under the Delhi government.

BJP MLAs raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding his resignation, prompting the Speaker to marshal out Jitendra Mahajan.

Amid noisy arguments between the two parties, Goel adjourned the house for 15 minutes, around 12.10 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023