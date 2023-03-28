Documentary filmmaker Suhas Borker elected trustee of IIC

Mediaperson and independent documentary filmmaker Suhas Borker has been elected as a trustee of the India International Centre (IIC), replacing social theorist Ashis Nandy.

Besides, two retired IAS officers -- former chief secretary of Delhi, P K Tripathi and former director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie, Sanjeev Chopra, have been elected as members of the executive committee, a statement issued by the IIC said. The IIC completed its biennial election process for 2023-2025 over the weekend. The elections were held to the Centre's board of trustees and executive committee, it said. Borker won with a large margin and has already completed two terms as executive committee member, the IIC statement said.

The IIC has 7,349 individual members in India and overseas, but the electoral college consists of 2,031 permanent members who are eligible to vote. Non-voting members consist of associate and short term associate members. The IIC said voting went up by 15 per cent this year compared to the last poll. While 426 members voted electronically between March 14-17, 390 members voted physically through EVMs on March 25, it said. In the past two elections held in 2019 and 2021, only 25 per cent of members had cast their vote, it said. Voters who came physically to vote at the IIC on Saturday included 91-year-old historian Romila Thapar, 89-year-old former foreign secretary Muchkund Dubey, 87-year-old broadcaster Mark Tully and 84-year-old legal scholar Upendra Baxi.

