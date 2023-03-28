Left Menu

Impose NSA on those arrested in fake certificates case: Congress to Odisha govt

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:32 IST
Alleging that BJD leaders were involved in the fake educational certificate racket, the opposition Congress in Odisha on Tuesday demanded that those arrested in connection with the case be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Speaking in the assembly during Zero Hour, senior Congress MLA SS Saluja said the fake certificate racket has put the future of meritorious students at stake.

''A large number of people got jobs in different government departments on the basis of these fake educational certificates,'' he alleged.

''Many students lacking basic knowledge have got top grades. A candidate who secured 98 marks in English was found not having any knowledge in that subject,'' he added.

Among those arrested was the owner of a coaching centre in Bolanger, who is alleged to be the mastermind of the racket, Saluja said.

The coaching centre was operating as the hub for making such fake certificates, he said.

Certificates of 40 reputed colleges and universities from across the country were forged and sold to job aspirants for lakhs of rupees, he alleged.

Claiming that those involved in the racket have links with the BJD, Saluja claimed an IT cell member of the ruling party was among the 19 people arrested in the case.

In view of the serious nature of the offence, those arrested must be booked under the NSA, he said.

The BJD, however, did not comment on the allegations.

