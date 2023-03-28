Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma threatens fast unto death on interlocutor issue

Pradyot Debbarma Tipra Motha chairman has threatened to launch fast unto death from Tuesday if the Centre fails to appoint an interlocutor for discussion of constitutional solution of the tribals, who constitute one-third of the state's estimated 40 lakh people in Tripura.

A day before the Speaker election in the state on March 24, Debbarma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him up and assured him that an interlocutor will be appointed by March 27. The Tipra Motha, the second largest party in the Tripura assembly with 13 members, staged a walkout before the speaker election to protest against "improper seat arrangements" and did not take part in the voting.

"My dear Tiprasa people, you have given me love and honour. I am grateful to you. I can go fast unto death but can't betray you. The Government of India has to listen to us. I am waiting for another day. If something does not happen, I will start my fast unto death.

"I love all of you. I am under tremendous pressure, but you people should receive something. I am ready to die for you," Debbarma, a scion of the former royal family of the state, said in an audio message in Hindi.

He wrote on social media that he had hopes that the Home Minister would understand the sentiment of the Tiprasa (Tripuri tribals) and would honour the commitment of appointing an interlocutor.

The Tipra Motha, which came into being in 2021, contested the last assembly elections held in February alone as no political party in the state had agreed to give a written assurance of supporting the 'Greater Tipraland' demand by carving out the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which constitute two third of the state territory and home to tribals.

Motha contested in 42 out of 60 seats in the state assembly and won 13 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)