Myanmar's former ruling NLD party among dozens dissolved as election deadline passes - state media

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 20:00 IST
The ousted ruling party of Myanmar Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was among 40 political parties dissolved on Tuesday, after they failed to meet the ruling military's registration deadline for an election, according to state television.

In a nightly news bulletin, Myawaddy TV announced the NLD among those who had not signed up to the election and were therefore automatically disbanded. The NLD has said it would not contest what it calls an illegitimate election.

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

