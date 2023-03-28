Left Menu

Germany's coalition resolved main issues, Chancellor Scholz

The three parties in Germany's governing coalition have resolved the main issues of conflict and good results can be expected, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, after 20-hour talks between the parties failed to reach a final agreement a day earlier. We have long since resolved the main issues that needed to be resolved," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:29 IST
Germany's coalition resolved main issues, Chancellor Scholz

The three parties in Germany's governing coalition have resolved the main issues of conflict and good results can be expected, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, after 20-hour talks between the parties failed to reach a final agreement a day earlier. "It will have been worth it," Scholz said in a joint conference with Kenyan President William Ruto in Berlin, adding that further talks would be focused on hashing out further details.

The talks, which started at 1830 CET on Sunday between Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) over various policy initiatives, will contain many surprising results, Scholz said. "I am very happy about these talks. We're constantly making progress. We have long since resolved the main issues that needed to be resolved," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023