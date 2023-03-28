White House: Seen no willingness by North Korea to discuss nukes
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 23:06 IST
The United States has seen no willingness by North Korea to accept a U.S. offer to hold talks on its nuclear weapons program but the offer still stands, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.
"To date they have not shown any willingness," Kirby said.
