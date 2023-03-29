Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

At least 40 die in fire during protest at migrant center in Mexico, officials say

At least 40 migrants from Central and South America died after a fire broke out late on Monday at a migrant detention center in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, apparently caused by a protest over deportations, officials said Tuesday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said authorities believed the blaze in the city opposite El Paso, Texas, broke out around 9:30 p.m. local time as some migrants set fire to mattresses in protest after discovering they would be deported. He did not provide more details about how so many had died in the incident.

Russian forces making no headway in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Ukraine says

Russian forces remain relentless in their attempts to take full control of the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka but were not making progress, Ukrainian military officials said, as a Russian-installed official claimed otherwise. The two towns along with nearby communities in the industrial Donetsk region continued to receive the brunt of Russia's attacks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its Tuesday evening statement.

Greece arrests two men suspected of planning attack on Israeli restaurant

Greek police said on Tuesday they had arrested two men suspected members of a group that was planning an attack against an Israeli restaurant in Athens, a case which Israel said was orchestrated from Iran. The anti-terrorist agency launched the operation that led to the arrests on information gathered by the country's intelligence service, police said in a statement. It said the arrests had helped "dismantle a terrorist network" that was being managed from abroad.

Muscovites unfazed by rising nuclear rhetoric

Electronic billboards in Moscow tell the public what to pack for a nuclear emergency, and President Vladimir Putin periodically warns darkly that Russia is ready to use its ultimate deterrent - but Muscovites seem to be taking it all in their stride. "I don't think anything will happen, if you mean a nuclear threat," said Andrey, 47, who declined to give his surname, standing under one of the billboards, at the entrance to Moscow's Gorky Park on Tuesday.

Netanyahu to Biden: Israel does not make decisions based on pressures from abroad

Israel is a sovereign country that does not make decisions based on pressures from abroad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in response to comments by U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden earlier said he hoped Netanyahu would abandon judicial changes that had sparked protests in Israel and a political crisis for its government.

German coalition government ends dispute after marathon negotiations

Germany's ruling coalition government on Tuesday presented the results of 30-hour negotiations aimed at resolving a spat that has threatened to delay major policy initiatives in Europe's top economy. Finance Minister Christian Lindner said while discussions had been intense the outcome was "good", adding there would be no major impact on the government budget as a result of the decisions taken.

Clashes as French protesters rally against Macron's pension bill

Black-clad groups set fire to garbage cans and threw projectiles at police in Paris, who charged at them and threw teargas in confrontations on the fringes of a march against President Emmanuel Macron and his deeply unpopular pension bill.

Clashes also erupted on Tuesday at similar rallies in other cities including Rennes, Bordeaux and Toulouse, with a bank branch and cars set ablaze in Nantes.

Exiled leader tells US Congress Tibet faces 'slow death' under China

Tibet is dying a "slow death" under Chinese rule, the head of the India-based organization known as Tibet's government in-exile said on Tuesday in a first address to the U.S. Congress. Some Tibetan activists lament what they see as a fading focus on alleged abuses in Tibet amid growing concerns in Washington and other Western capitals about China's expanding military, pressure on democratic Taiwan, and crackdowns in Hong Kong and on minority groups in China's Xinjiang region.

Ecuador Indigenous group urges court to agree to impeachment of President Lasso

Ecuador's largest Indigenous organization on Tuesday urged the country's top court to move forward with impeachment hearings against President Guillermo Lasso, piling on pressure as a decision draws near. Judges of the Constitutional Court could decide as early Tuesday evening if they will grant a request by opposition lawmakers to begin impeachment hearings against Lasso, who is facing accusations of corruption over dealings in public companies, allegations that he denies.

Nashville school shooter had 'emotional disorder' and small arsenal, police say

The 28-year-old former student who killed three children and three adults at a Christian grade school in Nashville on Monday was under a doctor's care for an "emotional disorder" and had purchased seven guns ahead of the shooting, the city's police chief said on Tuesday. New details about Audrey Elizabeth Hale emerged hours after police released harrowing video showing officers storming the Covenant School and conducting a room-to-room search before confronting and fatally shooting the assailant.

